Klaipeda Container Terminal expands Portchain tie-up with Quay rollout

Lithuania’s Klaipeda Container Terminal (KCT) will implement Portchain Quay to centralise berth, crane and gang planning after deploying Portchain Connect earlier this year, according to Portchain.

The system will replace fragmented manual planning with a shared real-time environment combining berth, crane and gang planning with live vessel tracking and scenario planning. KCT expects the platform to give its engineering and operations teams access to an updated berth plan while allowing shipping lines and other customers to view the latest berth line-up.

The terminal joined the Portchain Connect network in January 2026, using the system to exchange schedule and move-count information with container carriers and align vessel berthing windows digitally.

“Portchain Quay provides our teams with a shared, real-time planning environment that enables faster, more informed decision-making,” KCT chief executive Vaidotas Šileika said. He said the system was intended to improve berth utilisation and collaboration while providing customers with more reliable and transparent service.

The Quay platform includes vessel tracking, scenario planning, delay warnings and tools for crane and gang allocation and operational decision-making.

KCT was founded in 1994 and operates container and Ro-Ro/general cargo facilities at the Port of Klaipeda. It handles containerised, bulk, breakbulk, project and automotive cargoes. The terminal handled 6.8 million tonnes of cargo and 491,277 TEU in 2025, serving 1,119 cargo ships. Throughput in the first half of 2026 reached 3.36 million tonnes and 242,434 TEU, with 534 vessels handled.

Copenhagen-based Portchain develops digital berth alignment and terminal planning software for container terminals and shipping lines. Portchain Quay focuses on terminal-side berth and resource planning, while Portchain Connect is used to coordinate berthing windows and operational information between terminals and carriers.