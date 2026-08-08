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2026 August 8   00:27

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Seaspan becomes first international shipowner and operator to tap China’s Panda bond market

Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. has become the first international shipowner and operator to access China’s domestic Panda bond market after raising RMB 1.5bn (about $222m) through a three-year issue, according to Seaspan.  

The private placement note was issued on 15 July 2026 with a 2.50% annual coupon after being marketed at 2.50%-2.90%.

The offering attracted Chinese onshore and international investors and was 2.3 times covered.  Bank of China acted as sole lead underwriter and lead bookrunner.  

Seaspan said the transaction broadens its access to unsecured debt and diversifies its funding sources.  

“The issuance demonstrates the confidence that investors have in Seaspan’s credit quality, business model, strong financial profile, and sustainable growth strategy,” chief financial officer Andreas Brauch said.  

The company said access to China’s domestic capital markets would support cost-efficient funding and its longer-term growth plans. Seaspan has links with China spanning shipbuilding, chartering, financing and maritime services and has used renminbi for shipbuilding, vessel leasing and financing-related settlements.  

More than RMB 160bn (about $23.7bn) of Panda bonds were issued in China in the first half of 2026, up 69% year on year.

Cumulative issuance exceeded RMB 1.3trn (about $192.7bn) by the end of June, involving more than 110 issuers from 24 countries across five continents.

Outstanding Panda bonds reached RMB 516.24bn (about $76.5bn) by 24 July, while issuance in 2026 had already exceeded the full-year 2025 total.  

Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. is a maritime asset owner and operator with operating centres in Singapore, Vancouver, Hong Kong and Mumbai. As of 30 June 2026, its pro forma fleet comprised 247 vessels including undelivered newbuildings, among them four pure car and truck carriers, five very large ethane carriers and four open-hatch gantry crane vessels. Fully delivered capacity is expected to reach about 2.5m TEU.  

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