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2026 August 9   00:02

APM Terminals Bahrain H1 profit plunges 72%

APM Terminals Bahrain’s net profit collapsed 71.7% year on year to BHD 1.198m ($3.19m) in the first half of 2026 from BHD 4.231m ($11.25m), as revenue fell across container, general cargo and marine services, according to interim financial statements approved by the board on 5 August and filed with Bahrain Bourse.  

Revenue for the six months ended 30 June dropped 25.4% to BHD 14.323m ($38.09m) from BHD 19.208m ($51.09m).  

Container services revenue fell 25.4% to BHD 6.641m ($17.66m) from BHD 8.898m ($23.66m), while general cargo services revenue declined 9.8% to BHD 4.865m ($12.94m) from BHD 5.396m ($14.35m).  

Marine services suffered the steepest contraction, with revenue down 42.7% to BHD 2.817m ($7.49m) from BHD 4.914m ($13.07m).  Gross profit fell 47% to BHD 3.778m ($10.05m), while operating profit dropped 68.2% to BHD 1.597m ($4.25m).

Direct operating expenses decreased 12.7% to BHD 10.545m ($28.05m), partly cushioning the revenue decline.  

The interim accounts said regional conditions affected maritime trade and cargo flows, resulting in lower terminal throughput, revenue and operating performance. The terminal continued operations and met its financial obligations, while no impairment indicators for non-financial assets were identified at the reporting date.  

The downturn deepened in the second quarter, when net profit plunged 92.7% to BHD 133,000 ($354,000) from BHD 1.812m ($4.82m). Quarterly revenue fell to BHD 6.182m ($16.44m) from BHD 9.084m ($24.16m).  

First-half basic and diluted earnings per share fell to 13 fils from 47 fils.  APM Terminals Bahrain B.S.C., incorporated in Bahrain in 2006, is the exclusive manager and operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port under a 25-year government concession effective from 1 April 2009.

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