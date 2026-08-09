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2026 August 9   02:04

LNG

US LNG exports fall to 31 cargoes in four-cargo weekly drop

US LNG export plants shipped 31 cargoes in the week ending 5 August, down four from the previous week, according to the US Energy Information Administration.  

The weekly tally fell from 35 cargoes in the week ending 29 July.  The decline comes against a broader expansion in US LNG supply.

US LNG exports increased by 26% to 15.1bn cubic feet per day in 2025, accounting for 26% of global LNG trade.  

The EIA forecasts US LNG exports at 17.4bn cubic feet per day in 2026 and 18.6bn cubic feet per day in 2027.  

The US Energy Information Administration is the statistical agency of the US Department of Energy. Created by Congress in 1977, it produces independent energy statistics, forecasts and analysis.

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