  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CyberLogitec wins TOS deal for South Korea’s first hybrid-layout automated container terminal

2026 August 10   10:09

ports

CyberLogitec wins TOS deal for South Korea’s first hybrid-layout automated container terminal

CyberLogitec has won a contract to supply the terminal operating system for Phase 1-2 of Incheon New Port, which is set to become the first container terminal in South Korea to use a hybrid layout and the first fully automated container terminal at Incheon Port, according to CyberLogitec.  

The terminal is targeting commercial opening in 2028.  CyberLogitec will deploy its OPUS Terminal platform to integrate berth, vessel, yard and gate operations within a single system.  The TOS will interface with automated equipment control systems, linking operational planning with field execution and using real-time operational data across the terminal.  

The project will deploy double-trolley quayside container cranes, automated rail-mounted gantry cranes and automated guided vehicles, with automation covering berth, yard and gate operations.  

Incheon Global Container Terminal will operate the Phase 1-2 facility.  

CyberLogitec said the contract builds on its previous work integrating terminal operating systems with automated cargo-handling equipment.  The company has also supplied OPUS Terminal for projects including the expansion of the semi-automated TTI Algeciras terminal in Spain and Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait.  

CyberLogitec, founded in 2000, is a subsidiary of Eusu Holdings providing maritime, port and logistics IT systems and consulting services.  

Incheon Global Container Terminal is the operating company for the Incheon New Port Phase 1-2 terminal and is backed by Hanjin Logistics, Sun Kwang, E1, KMTC, HMM and Incheon Port Authority. 

Incheon Port Authority is the authority responsible for Incheon Port and holds an equity interest in IGCT.

Topics:

digitalisation

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:15

IAA PortNews: Port of Murmansk sees a twofold growth in live crab exports to China in Jan-Jul

18:05

MSC launches first import rail move through Adani’s Malur ICD

17:05

Philippine maritime committee clears three resolutions to speed IMO accessions and IMSBC rules

16:45

L&T lands ONGC offshore orders in $525m-$1.05bn value band

16:25

Saudi RSGT eyes 25-year Cape Town concession in potential South Africa entry

15:52

Record-low Kaub water threatens to split Rhine in two

15:50

Cadeler locks in €805m twin T-class order at COSCO

15:47

Seadrill lands $161m Talos deal as contract awards add $200m

15:46

India confirms $760,000 Sagarmala contribution to Kollam berth

15:44

Moldova moves to rebuild flag-state regime with first risk-based ship inspection rules

15:42

IMO evacuation halt leaves 6,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf

15:42

Brookfield takes control of 19.86% TORM stake without buying TORM shares

15:41

US box imports hit fourth-highest July at 2.51m TEU despite annual drop

15:35

Syria takes control of 630-metre Tartous berth previously used by Russia

15:22

Kandla cargo rises 21% to 62.86m tonnes in first 131 days of fiscal year

14:32

Saronic opens Gulfport test base for 180-foot autonomous ships

14:29

Tallinna Sadam Q2 profit drops 59%

14:02

Turkey restores Black Sea transits after temporary Dardanelles curbs

13:41

India unveils single-window E-Samudra platform covering more than 72 maritime services

13:31

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shift AE19/SE4 back through Suez with immediate effect

13:21

Sea Legend launches first weekly Arctic container service between China and Europe on 12 August

12:41

Caroline Bezengi oil slick comes within 7 km of Oman coast

12:31

HD Hyundai Heavy wins record $673.8m US data centre power order

12:11

Georgian master of Bella 1 jailed for 10 months

11:36

Fire forces crew to abandon COSCO-operated car carrier 630 miles off Costa Rica

11:15

Maersk agrees to sell training business to OpenGate Capital

2026 August 9

02:04

US LNG exports fall to 31 cargoes in four-cargo weekly drop

00:02

APM Terminals Bahrain H1 profit plunges 72%

2026 August 8

04:27

FuelEU pooling captures 92% of vessels in first compliance year

02:37

All new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore must be fully electric from 2030

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news