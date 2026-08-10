CyberLogitec wins TOS deal for South Korea’s first hybrid-layout automated container terminal

CyberLogitec has won a contract to supply the terminal operating system for Phase 1-2 of Incheon New Port, which is set to become the first container terminal in South Korea to use a hybrid layout and the first fully automated container terminal at Incheon Port, according to CyberLogitec.

The terminal is targeting commercial opening in 2028. CyberLogitec will deploy its OPUS Terminal platform to integrate berth, vessel, yard and gate operations within a single system. The TOS will interface with automated equipment control systems, linking operational planning with field execution and using real-time operational data across the terminal.

The project will deploy double-trolley quayside container cranes, automated rail-mounted gantry cranes and automated guided vehicles, with automation covering berth, yard and gate operations.

Incheon Global Container Terminal will operate the Phase 1-2 facility.

CyberLogitec said the contract builds on its previous work integrating terminal operating systems with automated cargo-handling equipment. The company has also supplied OPUS Terminal for projects including the expansion of the semi-automated TTI Algeciras terminal in Spain and Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait.

CyberLogitec, founded in 2000, is a subsidiary of Eusu Holdings providing maritime, port and logistics IT systems and consulting services.

Incheon Global Container Terminal is the operating company for the Incheon New Port Phase 1-2 terminal and is backed by Hanjin Logistics, Sun Kwang, E1, KMTC, HMM and Incheon Port Authority.

Incheon Port Authority is the authority responsible for Incheon Port and holds an equity interest in IGCT.