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2026 August 10   11:15

Maersk

Maersk agrees to sell training business to OpenGate Capital

A.P. Moller - Maersk has agreed to sell Maersk Training and its Maersk H2S Safety Services subsidiary to private equity firm OpenGate Capital, with completion expected later in 2026, according to A.P. Moller - Maersk.  Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.  

Headquartered in Svendborg, Denmark, Maersk Training employs nearly 700 people worldwide and provides safety training, competency development and simulation through instructor-led, digital and virtual-reality learning for the maritime, energy and renewables sectors.  

“We believe this transaction will enable Maersk Training to continue developing under an owner with training, safety and competency solutions as a key focus area,” said Katharina Poehlmann, Maersk’s head of strategy and chairwoman of Maersk Training.  

Maersk Training will remain part of A.P. Moller - Maersk until the transaction closes, with operations continuing during the transition.  

Maersk Training was established in 1978 after an accident linked to human error prompted a stronger focus on specialist safety training. The business is 48 years old and has expanded beyond maritime training into oil and gas, renewables and other industrial sectors.  

Maersk H2S Safety Services is a Maersk Training subsidiary providing outsourced hydrogen sulphide and health, safety and environment services, including onsite supervision, monitoring and safety-equipment maintenance in high-risk operating environments.  

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm established in 2005 and headquartered in New York and Paris. It specialises in corporate carve-outs and has completed more than 40 platform acquisitions across Europe and North America.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group operating in more than 130 countries with around 100,000 employees.

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