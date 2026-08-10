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2026 August 10   11:36

accident

Fire forces crew to abandon COSCO-operated car carrier 630 miles off Costa Rica

A fire in the engine room of COSCO Shipping-operated car carrier *Min Jiang Kou* forced the crew to abandon ship about 630 miles south of Costa Rica, with all 22 seafarers later rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.  

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel sent an Inmarsat distress alert at 1:09 p.m. on Thursday, August 6. Its fixed carbon dioxide fire-suppression system initially contained the blaze, but at 11:33 p.m. the crew reported increased smoke.  The master ordered the crew into the lifeboats while initially remaining on board.

Bulk carrier *Jin Hai Ping* and tanker *Degu* diverted after an AMVER alert. *Jin Hai Ping* recovered all 22 mariners, while *Degu* remained nearby. By 12:21 p.m. on Friday, August 7, all 22 were safe aboard *Jin Hai Ping*, which was due to take them to Akita, Japan.  

There were no reported environmental impacts. *Min Jiang Kou* was coordinating with Resolve Marine for further repairs after a Pacific crossing from Tianjin, China, towards Manta, Ecuador.  

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