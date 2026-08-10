Georgian master of Bella 1 jailed for 10 months

Georgian national Avtandil Kalandadze, 47, has been sentenced to 10 months in a US federal prison after refusing Coast Guard orders during a weeks-long pursuit from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic aboard the sanctioned VLCC Bella 1, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Kalandadze pleaded guilty in June to one count of failing to heave to a Coast Guard cutter and was sentenced on 7 August in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. He will be deported after completing his prison term.

The 318,500-dwt Bella 1 (built 2002), IMO 9230880, was later renamed Marinera and registered under the Russian flag during the pursuit. Kalandadze served as master from September to late December 2025. During that period, the vessel transported about 1.8m barrels of Iranian-origin oil to Asia.

Authorities said it operated with its automatic identification system switched off and concealed its name while conducting a ship-to-ship transfer. The confrontation began in December 2025 while Bella 1 was heading towards Venezuela. The Coast Guard cutter Munro intercepted the tanker, but it failed to heave to and fled across the Atlantic. Munro remained in pursuit until US forces seized the vessel in the North Atlantic on 7 January.

Prosecutors said Kalandadze, acting at the direction of a corporate representative of the vessel’s operator, repeatedly ignored federal law enforcement orders and destroyed records and information on board. “Kalandadze captained a vessel used to conceal illicit oil shipments for U.S. adversaries, and when the Coast Guard ordered him to stop, he fled,” US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said. “The ocean does not place anyone beyond our reach.”

The January seizure was supported by the UK with bases, Royal Air Force surveillance and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel Tideforce. British personnel did not join the boarding.

Bella 1 had changed flag five times in five years and was flying the Guyana flag when US authorities first sought to intercept it. The vessel had moved about 7.3m barrels of Iranian crude over a four-year period.

After the seizure, Marinera was taken to waters off Scotland.

Kalandadze’s wife, Natia Dzadzama, challenged his detention. A Scottish court temporarily sought to block his removal, but the order was recalled after it was told that Kalandadze and the first officer had already left British territorial waters aboard Munro. HSI and the FBI investigated the case.

Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprises SA is a Panama-based company that was the registered owner of Bella 1 when the US Treasury designated it in June 2024.