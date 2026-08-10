HD Hyundai Heavy wins record $673.8m US data centre power order

South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured its largest-ever power generation engine order, signing a $673.8m deal with Corban Energy Group for 1,000 MW of generating capacity for data centres operated by an unnamed major US technology company, according to HD Hyundai.

The 7 August agreement covers power generation systems based on 9.6-MW HiMSEN medium-speed engines. It was signed in Panama City, Florida, by Corban Energy Group president Daniel Chung and Han Juseog, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Business Unit.

The contract is valued at KRW 956bn ($674.1m at current exchange rates), exceeding an April order from Aperion Energy Group, or AEG, worth KRW 627.1bn ($442.2m at current rates) and covering 684 MW.

The two contracts give HD Hyundai Heavy Industries 1,684 MW of disclosed US data centre power-generation orders with a combined value of KRW 1.5831tn ($1.116bn at current rates).

The HiMSEN systems are designed for continuous 24-hour operation. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Corban Energy Group plan to pursue further projects after the initial supply agreement.

US data centres are projected to consume between 9% and 17% of national electricity by 2030, compared with about 4% to 5% currently.

Ulsan-based HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-engineering company within HD Hyundai, with commercial and naval shipbuilding, offshore and energy, and engine and machinery businesses.

Corban Energy Group and Aperion Energy Group are US energy infrastructure developers.