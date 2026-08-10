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2026 August 10   13:21

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Sea Legend launches first weekly Arctic container service between China and Europe on 12 August

Sea Legend Line Limited is launching its first regular weekly China-Europe container service through the Arctic, with cargo collection starting on 12 August and the first mainline departure from Ningbo-Zhoushan scheduled for 15 August, according to Sea Legend’s published schedule.  

The China-Europe Arctic Express, or CAX, will use seven ships for eight voyages during the 2026 Arctic navigation season, offering total capacity of about 15,700 TEU.  

Cargo collection and feeder movements will begin on 12 August from Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Taicang, Fuzhou and Nansha, with Ningbo-Zhoushan acting as the final Chinese consolidation port.  

Dubai Tower is scheduled to leave Ningbo-Zhoushan on 15 August and arrive at Felixstowe on 5 September. Further departures are planned for 22 August, 29 August, 5 September, 12 September, 19 September, 26 September and 3 October.  

The fleet comprises Dubai Tower, Riyadh Mukaab, Athens Odeon, Istanbul Bridge, Tiger Maanshan, Tiger Bintulu and Tiger Lianyungang, with Dubai Tower assigned to return for the eighth voyage.  Felixstowe will serve as the main European gateway, with cargo coverage extending to Le Havre, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Wilhelmshaven, Hamburg, Gothenburg, Aarhus, Gdynia, Riga and Tallinn.  

Sea Legend is targeting time-sensitive cargo including cross-border e-commerce shipments, batteries and energy-storage equipment. The planned Ningbo-Felixstowe transit is about 20 to 22 days.  

The programme expands the CAX operation from a single trial voyage in 2025 to fixed weekly sailings during the 2026 season. Istanbul Bridge completed the 2025 voyage from Ningbo-Zhoushan to Felixstowe in about 20 days after a weather-related delay, carrying around 4,000 containers, including electric vehicles and solar products, before continuing to ports in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands.  

Sea Legend Line Limited is a Chinese-controlled container shipping company and the operator of the CAX service.

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