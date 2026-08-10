India unveils single-window E-Samudra platform covering more than 72 maritime services

India has formally inaugurated E-Samudra, a single-window digital platform bringing more than 72 services for seafarers, shipping companies, ports and other maritime stakeholders onto one system, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the platform in Mumbai on 8 August at a national stakeholder event organised by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA).

E-Samudra provides end-to-end digital workflows covering online payments, real-time application tracking and digitally issued certificates. India’s active seafarer workforce increased from about 103,000 in 2013 to more than 323,000 in 2025, making the country the world’s second-largest supplier of seafarers.

“E-Samudra transforms maritime administration from a physical office-based model into an integrated digital ecosystem,” DGMA Director General Shyam Jagannathan said.

The 8 August inauguration follows a phased rollout. Sonowal launched the first phase in August 2025, covering chartering permissions and licences, shipbuilding financial assistance, multimodal transport operator services and visitor access management. DGMA moved seafarer profiles and a tonnage taxation module to the platform on 7 April 2026, followed by the ship registration module on 19 May.

The administration has also presented the e-NAVIK 24-hour grievance system, a planned Seafarer Tracking Dashboard and the Digital Seafarers Employment Agreement, or d-SEA.

E-Samudra is a Government of India e-governance platform operated within the country’s maritime administration under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

DGMA is the national maritime authority responsible for shipping administration, seafarer regulation and related maritime services.