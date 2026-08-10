Turkey restores Black Sea transits after temporary Dardanelles curbs

Turkey has resumed commercial ship transits through its straits towards the Black Sea after temporary security measures delayed vessels bound for Russian and Ukrainian ports, according to two Turkish government officials.

Crude oil tanker *Aegean Dream* entered the Dardanelles on Sunday after waiting in the area since Thursday and was signalling the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal at Novorossiysk as its destination. Container ship *Mehmet Kahveci A* also passed through the waterway early on Sunday while signalling Novorossiysk.

Turkey's Directorate General of Coastal Safety had told several ships heading for Novorossiysk that transit permits were not being issued at the time or that more time was needed to review applications for passage through the Dardanelles. Some vessels were also told the restriction applied to ships heading for Ukraine.

Turkish government officials said temporary measures had been introduced because of heightened security concerns, but no further explanation was made public. The measures followed incidents involving merchant shipping in the Black Sea. Turkish-owned civilian vessels *Yaşar* and *Nadezhda* were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles on the evening of 3 August after leaving Novorossiysk, injuring several crew members, including Turkish citizens. Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on 4 August that deteriorating security conditions were affecting civilian shipping and called for measures to protect navigation in the Black Sea.

“We have several measures regarding this matter that we presented to our president. We are putting them into effect,” Fidan said.

The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles and regulates naval vessel transits while guaranteeing free passage for civilian ships in peacetime.