Saronic opens Gulfport test base for 180-foot autonomous ships

Saronic has established a testing and commissioning base at the Port of Gulfport in Mississippi for its 180-foot Marauder autonomous ships as production of the medium unmanned surface vessel expands, according to Saronic.

The facility covers more than 30,000 square feet and includes dedicated port access, offices and warehouse space. Mission Operations and Commissioning specialists will conduct final end-of-line checks and on-water trials before each vessel is delivered.

The first Marauder arrived in Gulfport in mid-July and has logged hundreds of hours of on-water testing, with trials running for more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Additional vessels are under construction at Saronic’s shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana.

“Gulfport is an ideal location to support the testing and commissioning of Marauder as we scale production,” Saronic co-founder and chief executive Dino Mavrookas said.

The university’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise is a 62,500-square-foot research and development facility with laboratory and training space and access to deep and shallow water.

Marauder has a maximum payload of 150 metric tonnes, a cruising speed of 12 knots and a sprint speed of more than 25 knots. Its range is 5,400 nautical miles with a 25-tonne base load and 4,100 nautical miles at the maximum 150-tonne load.

Austin, Texas-based Saronic develops autonomous surface vessels for defence and commercial applications. It closed a $1.75bn Series D funding round in March 2026 at a $9.25bn valuation. Saronic acquired Gulf Craft’s Franklin shipyard in 2025 and is investing $300m to add 300,000 square feet of production capacity. In July, it selected Brownsville, Texas, for its planned Port Alpha shipyard.