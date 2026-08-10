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2026 August 10   15:22

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Kandla cargo rises 21% to 62.86m tonnes in first 131 days of fiscal year

India’s Kandla port handled 62.86m tonnes of cargo in the first 131 days of the 2026-27 financial year, up 21.03% from the corresponding period a year earlier, according to Deendayal Port Authority.  

Throughput from 1 April to 9 August compared with 51.94m tonnes in the same period of 2025, an increase of 10.92m tonnes.  

DPA chairman Sushil Kumar Singh highlighted the performance after the authority released the figures.  The increase follows a record 2025-26 financial year, when Kandla handled 160.11m tonnes of cargo, crossing the 160m-tonne mark after processing about 150m tonnes in the previous financial year.  

Fertiliser cargo increased 32% in 2025-26, liquid cargo rose 23.4% and container volumes climbed 54%. Iron and steel traffic increased 43%, while clay volumes rose 17%.  Those increases offset lower volumes of timber, salt, coal and crude and petroleum products handled at Vadinar.  

Deendayal Port Authority operates Kandla in Gujarat on India’s west coast. The all-weather major port operates around the clock and handles bulk, liquid, container and other cargo.

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