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2026 August 10   15:42

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IMO evacuation halt leaves 6,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf

Around 6,000 seafarers remain stranded aboard hundreds of ships in the Persian Gulf, with an emergency evacuation programme still suspended, according to the International Maritime Organization.  

The IMO framework evacuated 136 vessels carrying an estimated 2,900 seafarers between 23 and 26 June before operations were halted because the safety of ships and crews could no longer be assured.  

Efforts to restore safer commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz are continuing. Oman said on 8 August that talks on navigation arrangements were progressing in a “positive and constructive” atmosphere.  

Iran said on 5 August that the geographical parameters of a proposed safe navigation corridor had been agreed with Oman and that a joint statement setting out the main principles was in the final stages of review and drafting. It cautioned that an agreement would not by itself mean the waterway was safe for commercial shipping.  

Eight shipping associations — the Asian Shipowners’ Association, BIMCO, Cruise Lines International Association, European Shipowners, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO, International Chamber of Shipping and World Shipping Council — signed a joint letter dated 3 August opposing compulsory tolls or service fees for transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The letter was published on 5 August and warned that additional charges could increase transport costs and disrupt established rules governing navigation through international straits.  

The IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for the safety and security of international shipping and the prevention of pollution from ships.

Topics:

IMO

Hormuz

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