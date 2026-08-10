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2026 August 10   12:41

accident

Caroline Bezengi oil slick comes within 7 km of Oman coast

An oil slick from the grounded tanker Caroline Bezengi has come within about 7 km of Oman’s mainland coast and could advance a further 121 km northeast over the next 48 hours, according to Oman’s Environment Authority.  

The vessel is grounded near the Al Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar. Latest monitoring put the area in which oil pollution was detected at about 390 square km, while the observed track of the slick extended for around 449 km.  The 121-km projection is a modelling forecast rather than an observed movement and could change with winds, currents and sea conditions.

Analysis indicated that thicker concentrations of oil could move towards the approaches to Ras Madrakah.  The Environment Authority stressed that the 390-square-km figure represents the geographical area where pollution was detected, not the volume of oil released. The size, shape and position of the slick can change between observations as the oil moves and disperses.  

Omani technical teams are inspecting the tanker’s hull, assessing damage and identifying sources of leakage with support from a specialist company. The response includes work to control the leaks, transfer the oil cargo safely and subsequently salvage the vessel while maintaining marine safety.  Continuous monitoring has shown no threat to desalination plants, aquaculture projects or economic and tourism facilities along the coast. Seawater is being tested continuously, while aircraft are tracking the pollution daily.  Difficult conditions during the Khareef monsoon have complicated technical work around the tanker, although they have also helped reduce direct coastal impact by pushing oil away from Omani shores.  

The response includes satellite monitoring, aerial surveillance, diving, marine and field surveys and environmental modelling. Coral reefs, turtle nesting areas and other environmentally sensitive marine habitats remain priority areas under observation.  

The 2001-built Caroline Bezengi, IMO 9224439, is registered to Rentoor Shipmanagement Ltd, while Villar Shipmanagement Ltd is the vessel’s manager.

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