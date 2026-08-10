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2026 August 10   13:31

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Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shift AE19/SE4 back through Suez with immediate effect

Danish shipping group Maersk and German carrier Hapag-Lloyd are immediately rerouting the Gemini Cooperation’s AE19/SE4 service through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, replacing the longer passage around the Cape of Good Hope, according to Maersk. 

The change starts with the 17,480-TEU dual-fuel methanol containership Berlin Maersk on westbound voyage 628W, followed by eastbound voyage 637E.  The decision follows an assessment of the security situation in the Red Sea area and marks another step in the partners’ gradual return to trans-Suez routing.

The carriers currently have no plans for further Gemini service changes and have set no timetable for a broader return of their East-West network through Suez.  

The revised AE19/SE4 rotation is Xingang, Qingdao, Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Tanjung Pelepas, Jeddah, Suez Canal, Port Said, Tangier, Port Said, Suez Canal, Jeddah, Singapore and Xingang. The shift is expected to shorten transit times between Asia and Europe, although no specific saving has been given for AE19.  

The move follows the return of AE15 through the Red Sea and Suez Canal in July, starting with Majestic Maersk, and the subsequent restoration of Maersk’s independently operated MECL service linking India and the Middle East with the US East Coast to the trans-Suez route.  

The Gemini Cooperation began operations in February 2025. Its Cape of Good Hope network has operated with about 340 vessels and 3.7m TEU of capacity.  Berlin Maersk is the lead vessel in a six-ship class built for Maersk.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Copenhagen-headquartered integrated logistics company operating in about 130 countries, with more than 700 container vessels and more than 100,000 employees.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based container liner shipping company operating 302 vessels with aggregate capacity of about 2.5m TEU across 133 liner services connecting more than 600 ports worldwide.

Topics:

Suez Canal

Maersk

Hapag-Lloyd

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