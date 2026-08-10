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2026 August 10   14:29

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Tallinna Sadam Q2 profit drops 59%

Estonian port operator AS Tallinna Sadam saw second-quarter profit fall 59% year on year to €1.4m (about $1.6m) as higher fuel costs, extraordinary ship repairs and weaker cargo volumes offset a 5.4% rise in revenue to €31.1m (about $35.9m), according to Tallinna Sadam.  

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 10.7% to €14.2m (about $16.4m) from €15.9m (about $18.3m), while the margin narrowed to 45.7% from 53.8%. Operating profit fell 21.4% to €7.9m (about $9.1m).  

The quarter was hit by rising fuel prices, extraordinary vessel repairs required by ice conditions, the withdrawal of a vessel from the Paldiski-Kapellskär route and lower cargo volumes. The comparison also included a €0.9m (about $1.0m) one-off gain in the second quarter of 2025 from the sale of land at Muuga Harbour for the Rail Baltica freight terminal.  

Revenue growth was led by higher charter income from the multifunctional icebreaker Botnica, alongside increases in ferry-service revenue, vessel dues and electricity sales.

“Significant growth in the cruise business and the successful chartering of the icebreaker Botnica supported the increase in revenue in the second quarter,” management board chairman Valdo Kalm said.  Botnica logged 40 charter days, up from 20, lifting utilisation to 44% from 22%, and carried out diving-support work in the North Sea in June.  

Cargo throughput fell 2.3% to 3.41m tonnes, passenger numbers slipped 1.1% to 2.22m and vessel calls declined 3.1%. Cruise calls rose 29.3% to 53 and cruise passengers jumped 42.4% to about 95,000.  

For the first six months of 2026, revenue rose 2.4% to €59.3m (about $68.4m), adjusted EBITDA fell 13.5% to €25.8m (about $29.8m) and profit dropped 41.7% to €6.0m (about $6.9m). Fuel expenses rose 47.6%, maintenance and repair costs 80%, and electricity costs 28.8%.  

Tallinna Sadam paid €19.2m (about $22.1m) of dividends in the second quarter, generating a €5.4m (about $6.2m) income-tax expense, unchanged year on year.  

AS Tallinna Sadam is an Estonian public limited company based in Tallinn whose principal activity is port operation services. The Republic of Estonia is its ultimate controlling party with a 67.03% interest through the Ministry of Climate. Its subsidiaries OÜ TS Laevad and OÜ TS Shipping operate ferry services and the Botnica icebreaking and offshore business, respectively.

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