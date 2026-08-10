MSC launches first import rail move through Adani’s Malur ICD

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has completed its first import container movement through Adani ICD Malur near Bengaluru, bringing the boxes into the inland depot as a full train rake, according to Lakshmi Narayanan S, DGM & Terminal Head – ICD Malur.

The move gives MSC a new rail-linked route for import cargo into the Bengaluru industrial region through the recently launched inland container depot. ICD Malur sits on the Bengaluru-Chennai rail corridor and has its own rail siding. The facility covers about 30 acres, with a further 21 acres identified for expansion, and handles containerised import and export cargo.

MSC’s operation was not the first import rake handled by the terminal. ICD Malur completed its inaugural import rail movement in January 2026, carrying automotive parts from Ennore Port for Volvo Group in an operation involving Maersk and Adani Logistics.

The rail move comes as MSC and Adani Ports expand their wider commercial relationship. In June, MSC Group’s terminal investment arm Terminal Investment Limited agreed to acquire a 49% interest in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited for $1.397bn.

The companies also have port joint ventures at Mundra and Ennore. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned container shipping and logistics group founded in 1970, with activities spanning ocean transport and related logistics services.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is an Indian port infrastructure and logistics company operating marine terminals, logistics assets and inland container depots.

Adani Logistics operates rail- and road-linked logistics infrastructure and inland cargo facilities within the Adani group.