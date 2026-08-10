  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MSC launches first import rail move through Adani’s Malur ICD

2026 August 10   18:05

shipping

MSC launches first import rail move through Adani’s Malur ICD

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has completed its first import container movement through Adani ICD Malur near Bengaluru, bringing the boxes into the inland depot as a full train rake, according to Lakshmi Narayanan S, DGM & Terminal Head – ICD Malur.  

The move gives MSC a new rail-linked route for import cargo into the Bengaluru industrial region through the recently launched inland container depot.  ICD Malur sits on the Bengaluru-Chennai rail corridor and has its own rail siding. The facility covers about 30 acres, with a further 21 acres identified for expansion, and handles containerised import and export cargo.  

MSC’s operation was not the first import rake handled by the terminal. ICD Malur completed its inaugural import rail movement in January 2026, carrying automotive parts from Ennore Port for Volvo Group in an operation involving Maersk and Adani Logistics.  

The rail move comes as MSC and Adani Ports expand their wider commercial relationship. In June, MSC Group’s terminal investment arm Terminal Investment Limited agreed to acquire a 49% interest in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited for $1.397bn.

The companies also have port joint ventures at Mundra and Ennore.  MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned container shipping and logistics group founded in 1970, with activities spanning ocean transport and related logistics services.  

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is an Indian port infrastructure and logistics company operating marine terminals, logistics assets and inland container depots.  

Adani Logistics operates rail- and road-linked logistics infrastructure and inland cargo facilities within the Adani group.  

Topics:

MSC

Adani Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:15

IAA PortNews: Port of Murmansk sees a twofold growth in live crab exports to China in Jan-Jul

17:05

Philippine maritime committee clears three resolutions to speed IMO accessions and IMSBC rules

16:45

L&T lands ONGC offshore orders in $525m-$1.05bn value band

16:25

Saudi RSGT eyes 25-year Cape Town concession in potential South Africa entry

15:52

Record-low Kaub water threatens to split Rhine in two

15:50

Cadeler locks in €805m twin T-class order at COSCO

15:47

Seadrill lands $161m Talos deal as contract awards add $200m

15:46

India confirms $760,000 Sagarmala contribution to Kollam berth

15:44

Moldova moves to rebuild flag-state regime with first risk-based ship inspection rules

15:42

Brookfield takes control of 19.86% TORM stake without buying TORM shares

15:42

IMO evacuation halt leaves 6,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf

15:41

US box imports hit fourth-highest July at 2.51m TEU despite annual drop

15:35

Syria takes control of 630-metre Tartous berth previously used by Russia

15:22

Kandla cargo rises 21% to 62.86m tonnes in first 131 days of fiscal year

14:32

Saronic opens Gulfport test base for 180-foot autonomous ships

14:29

Tallinna Sadam Q2 profit drops 59%

14:02

Turkey restores Black Sea transits after temporary Dardanelles curbs

13:41

India unveils single-window E-Samudra platform covering more than 72 maritime services

13:31

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shift AE19/SE4 back through Suez with immediate effect

13:21

Sea Legend launches first weekly Arctic container service between China and Europe on 12 August

12:41

Caroline Bezengi oil slick comes within 7 km of Oman coast

12:31

HD Hyundai Heavy wins record $673.8m US data centre power order

12:11

Georgian master of Bella 1 jailed for 10 months

11:36

Fire forces crew to abandon COSCO-operated car carrier 630 miles off Costa Rica

11:15

Maersk agrees to sell training business to OpenGate Capital

10:09

CyberLogitec wins TOS deal for South Korea’s first hybrid-layout automated container terminal

2026 August 9

02:04

US LNG exports fall to 31 cargoes in four-cargo weekly drop

00:02

APM Terminals Bahrain H1 profit plunges 72%

2026 August 8

04:27

FuelEU pooling captures 92% of vessels in first compliance year

02:37

All new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore must be fully electric from 2030

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news