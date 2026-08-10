Philippine maritime committee clears three resolutions to speed IMO accessions and IMSBC rules

The Philippines’ inter-agency maritime conventions committee approved three resolutions on 5 August to accelerate work on priority IMO instruments and coordinated implementation of the IMSBC Code in a move announced on 10 August, according to MARINA.

The Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee to Facilitate the Ratification of/Accession to and Implementation of Maritime Conventions (ICCFRAIMC), meeting for the first time in 2026, backed agency technical working groups to prepare National Interest Analyses and other ratification or accession requirements, wider membership, and a separate TWG to draft a Joint Memorandum Circular for the IMSBC Code.

The third resolution does not adopt the circular itself. MARINA already has rules applying the code to Philippine-registered ships on international voyages under Memorandum Circular No. MS-2024-01 of 1 August 2024.

IMO’s Amendment 08-25, adopted in June 2025, revises 11 existing cargo schedules and adds 11 new schedules for hazardous and non-hazardous bulk cargoes. It may be applied voluntarily from 1 January 2026 and is due to enter into force on 1 January 2027.

ICCFRAIMC also reviewed priority IMO instruments under consideration by the Philippines for ratification or accession, without naming them. Its 5 August hybrid meeting included the Department of Transportation’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Maritime, Department of Foreign Affairs, MARINA, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority, Cebu Port Authority, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Biodiversity Management Bureau and Environmental Management Bureau, and the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development. The University of the Philippines Diliman’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology and Marine Science Institute also took part.

The committee operates under Executive Order No. 159, signed in December 2021. The Department of Transportation chairs it, the Department of Foreign Affairs is vice-chair, and MARINA’s Overseas Shipping Service provides secretariat support. In October 2025, ICCFRAIMC adopted its fourth resolution on a National Work Program for relevant IMO instruments.

The Philippines deposited instruments of accession to six IMO conventions and protocols on 24 April and 6 June 2018: MARPOL Annex VI, the 1978 SOLAS Protocol, the 1988 Load Lines Protocol, the 1988 SOLAS Protocol, the 2001 Anti-Fouling Systems Convention and the 2004 Ballast Water Management Convention.

MARINA was established on 1 June 1974 under Presidential Decree No. 474 to integrate development, promotion and regulation of the Philippine maritime industry.