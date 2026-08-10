Syria takes control of 630-metre Tartous berth previously used by Russia

Syria has taken control of the 630-metre fourth commercial berth at Tartous port and adjoining yards, warehouses and facilities previously used by the Russian side under an agreement announced on 9 August, according to Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The memorandum follows about 18 months of negotiations. Civilian facilities including Hmeimim Airport and Berth No. 4 are to be integrated into Syrian civilian administration, with the transition due within three months. Facilities used for military purposes are to be reorganised as joint Syrian-Russian training and qualification centres.

The Syrian ports authority, chaired by Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, has taken over Berth No. 4 and its adjoining areas. Mazen Alloush is its director of relations and international cooperation. The berth has a draft of 10 metres at its eastern end and 13.2 metres in the west and can accommodate three large ships simultaneously, with cargo capacities of up to 55,000 tonnes. It adjoins Berth No. 5 for roll-on/roll-off traffic and has access to nearby warehouses and cargo storage areas.

Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani visited Tartous and Latakia International Airport on 9 August to inspect facilities covered by the memorandum. Tartous received 551 vessels in the first half of 2026, comprising 472 general cargo ships, 33 containerships and 46 maintenance vessels. Cargo throughput reached nearly 5m tonnes, including about 3.9m tonnes of imports and 1.1m tonnes of exports.

A July proposal envisaged a Russian-linked logistics hub at the berth targeting about 250,000 tonnes of cargo a month, but the Syrian ports authority rejected reports that Russia would operate such a commercial centre.

DP World separately holds a 30-year concession signed in July 2025 to develop and operate Tartous, backed by an $800m investment commitment. The company began operations there in November 2025 and is deploying three new mobile harbour cranes; the first arrived on 29 June 2026, with the trio expected to raise overall cargo-handling capacity by about 40%.