L&T lands ONGC offshore orders in $525m-$1.05bn value band

Larsen & Toubro has secured an offshore EPCIC package from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) off India’s west coast covering multiple subsea pipeline segments and four wellhead platforms, with the batch classified as “Major”, an INR 50bn to INR 100bn (about $525m to $1.05bn) value band, on 7 August, according to Larsen & Toubro.

The work has been awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) for the Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP-X) and the Well Head Platforms Project. PRP-X covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of multiple subsea pipeline segments, together with associated modification work across ONGC’s offshore fields.

The second project covers EPCIC of four wellhead platforms.

“These orders reaffirm LTEH Offshore’s position as a trusted partner in the development of India’s offshore energy infrastructure,” said Parthasarathi Chatterjee, senior vice-president and head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore.

L&T shares were down 0.23% at INR 4,040.85 on the BSE at 3:04pm IST on 7 August.

Mumbai-headquartered Larsen & Toubro is a $32bn Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services. Its offshore hydrocarbon business has operated for more than four decades across fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning work in shallow and deep water.

ONGC is an Indian public-sector oil and gas company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.