Saudi RSGT eyes 25-year Cape Town concession in potential South Africa entry

Saudi Arabian terminal operator Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) is weighing a bid for a 25-year concession to refurbish and operate the multi-purpose terminal at Duncan Dock in the Port of Cape Town, according to Bloomberg.

RSGT attended a meeting of prospective bidders in Cape Town on 6 August to “evaluate participation”, Gagan Seksaria, the company’s director of global investments, said. Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is seeking an operator for the B-D berths at Duncan Dock, one of two multi-purpose terminals at the port, with the existing lease due to expire in 2027.

The winning bidder will be required to finance, operate, maintain and refurbish the terminal, build new facilities where required and transfer the facility back to TNPA when the concession ends.

The terminal covers about 119,849 square metres and handles containerised, dry-bulk and break-bulk cargo. TNPA launched the request for proposals on 17 July. A non-compulsory bidders’ briefing took place on 6 August, with submissions due by 16:00 South African time on 20 November.

RSGT has not announced a formal bid, while the published tender documents do not identify the companies that attended the briefing.

Jeddah-headquartered RSGT operates a container terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port with annual capacity of 6.2m TEU. The terminal accounted for about 39% of Saudi Arabia’s container throughput in 2024. RSGT began its first overseas terminal venture in 2024 at Patenga Container Terminal in Chittagong, Bangladesh, under a 22-year concession and launched a dedicated multi-purpose terminals business in 2025.

TNPA is responsible for South Africa’s commercial port infrastructure and forms part of state-owned freight transport group Transnet.