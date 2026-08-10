US box imports hit fourth-highest July at 2.51m TEU despite annual drop

US containerised imports reached about 2.51m TEU in July, the fourth-highest total ever recorded for the month despite a 4.3% year-on-year decline, according to Descartes Systems Group.

Volumes rose 4.5% from 2.40m TEU in June. Only July 2025, at 2.62m TEU, July 2024, at 2.56m TEU, and July 2022, at 2.53m TEU, posted higher totals. Imports of Chinese-origin cargo rose to 873,129 TEU, their highest monthly level in a year, with China remaining the largest source of US containerised imports.

Total US container imports for the first seven months of 2026 were 0.9% below the same period last year, but remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

The July flow came as shippers brought goods into the US amid uncertainty over tariff policy. Descartes said the “broader trade environment remains unsettled”, with tariff measures and disruption affecting major maritime routes continuing to influence freight costs, routing and sourcing decisions.

The figures are based on Descartes Datamyne’s compilation of US Customs and Border Protection bill-of-lading data covering US ports.