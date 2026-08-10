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2026 August 10   15:42

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Brookfield takes control of 19.86% TORM stake without buying TORM shares

Canadian investment group Brookfield Corporation has become the ultimate controlling shareholder behind a 19.86% stake in product tanker owner TORM after completing its buyout of Oaktree, without acquiring TORM shares directly, according to TORM.  

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC ceased indirectly holding TORM shares and voting rights from 31 July 2026 after a change in the ownership structure of OCM Njord Holdings S.à r.l., or Njord Luxco.  

Njord Luxco continues to hold 20,329,874 Class A shares, equal to 19.86% of TORM’s share capital and voting rights. The Luxembourg vehicle is jointly controlled by OCM Luxembourg Opps IX S.à r.l. and OCM Luxembourg Opps IX (Parallel II) S.à r.l., which are ultimately controlled by Brookfield Corporation.  

The ownership shift took place above Njord Luxco and did not involve a purchase of TORM shares by Brookfield.  

Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Corporation completed the acquisition of the remaining 26% of Oaktree on 31 July for about $3bn, taking their ownership to 100%.

Brookfield announced completion on 3 August. Its investment relationship with Oaktree began in 2019, and the combined credit platform has about $365bn under management.  

Njord had already cut its TORM exposure. Hafnia Limited completed the purchase of 14,156,061 Class A shares from Oaktree on 22 December 2025 for $311.4m, or $22 per share, giving the Singapore-incorporated tanker company a 13.97% stake. Hafnia has been evaluating strategic opportunities involving the investment, including a possible combination of the two tanker businesses.  

TORM, founded in Denmark in 1889, owns and operates product tankers carrying refined oil products and chemicals.

Brookfield Corporation is a Canadian investment company and Brookfield Asset Management is an asset management company; together, Brookfield has more than $1tn in assets under management.

Hafnia Limited is a Singapore-incorporated tanker company whose corporate parent is BW Group.

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