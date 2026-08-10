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2026 August 10   15:44

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Moldova moves to rebuild flag-state regime with first risk-based ship inspection rules

Moldova is preparing a new flag-state regime built around risk-based ship inspections, electronic vessel records and mandatory quality-management certification as it lays the regulatory groundwork for a possible return of seagoing ships to its register, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development.  

Public consultation on draft government decision 787/MIDR/2026 opened on 7 August and runs until 21 August. The proposal was prepared jointly with the Naval Agency of the Republic of Moldova, or ANRM.  

The draft would replace Government Decision No. 414/2020 and introduce 37 provisions across six chapters covering ship authorisation, flag-state inspections, rectification of deficiencies, administrative capacity, monitoring after port-state detentions, quality management and electronic vessel information.  

ANRM would be allowed to determine inspection priorities using a vessel risk profile based on previous deficiencies and non-conformities, accident investigations, port-state detentions or operating bans, port-state-control deficiency rates and earlier flag-state inspections.  

Ships for which there is insufficient information to establish a risk profile would have to undergo a flag-state inspection at least once every five years.

The same minimum interval would apply if ANRM does not use the risk-based system.  

The agency would also be required to establish a quality-management system covering its operational flag-state functions and secure certification against applicable international standards, including ISO 9001.  

Electronic records would include statutory certificates, inspection and audit data and information on vessels that had left the Moldovan flag during the previous 12 months.  

Moldova currently has no seagoing vessels under its flag. Government documents state that no maritime vessel has flown the Moldovan flag since 2022 and that the state register now contains only inland-navigation vessels.  

ANRM has about 32 employees against an approved establishment of 45. The draft would create no new posts or fee regime and would impose no current compliance costs on businesses while there is no seagoing Moldovan-flag fleet.  

If adopted, the main regulation would take effect six months after publication in the Official Gazette. The ISO 9001 requirement would be subject to a further 24-month transition period.  Moldova left the Paris MoU Black List on 1 July 2026.  

ANRM is Moldova’s administrative authority for maritime and inland-waterway transport.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development is the central government authority responsible for transport policy and the regulatory framework governing the country’s maritime administration.

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