India confirms $760,000 Sagarmala contribution to Kollam berth

India’s central government has confirmed a ₹72.4m ($760,000), or ₹7.24 crore, Sagarmala contribution towards a multipurpose berth at Kollam Port in Kerala, according to a 7 August written reply to the Lok Sabha by ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The funding forms part of a ₹151.5m ($1.59m), or ₹15.15 crore, project covering construction of a 101-metre-long, 21-metre-wide wharf and ancillary facilities. Kollam is a non-major port under the jurisdiction of the Kerala government.

The ₹72.4m contribution is not a new allocation. The same central funding had already been sanctioned in 2018 for the multipurpose coastal berth, when the project was valued at ₹190m ($1.99m), or ₹19 crore.

By March 2025, the project was classified as completed, with the central contribution unchanged at ₹72.4m. Kerala has also given in-principle approval to develop Kollam Port through a public-private partnership, with the plan covering port operations, logistics, warehousing, tourism and other maritime activities.

Construction of the multipurpose passenger-cum-cargo wharf began on 1 October 2015 and was completed on 1 September 2019. The facility added a roughly 100-metre wharf alongside an existing 178-metre berth. Kollam currently has 178-metre and 101-metre wharves, a 10-acre stacking yard, two transit sheds and a channel depth of 7.2 metres. The latest project-cost figure of ₹151.5m is below the ₹190m stated in earlier project records, and no explanation for the difference was provided.

Kerala Maritime Board is the statutory authority responsible for Kerala’s non-major ports and was established under the Kerala Maritime Board Act 2017.