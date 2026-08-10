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2026 August 10   15:47

offshore

Seadrill lands $161m Talos deal as contract awards add $200m

Seadrill has secured a one-year contract for the 2013-built West Vela drillship with Houston-based Talos Energy and extensions for West Capella and Sevan Louisiana, with the awards adding about $200m to contract backlog, according to Seadrill.  

West Vela will start the new US Gulf programme in June 2027 and remain committed through June 2028, adding about $161m to backlog, excluding additional services. Talos has a one-year primary term with extension options.  

The drillship is already working for Talos from May to August 2026 under a contract worth about $26m, excluding additional services. It will then work for LLOG from September 2026 to June 2027 before returning to Talos.  

In Malaysia, PTTEP has exercised an option for the 2008-built West Capella covering about 75 days at the original contract dayrate. The extension adds approximately $26m to backlog and keeps the drillship committed through August 2027.

The rig began its current PTTEP contract in March 2026 under an original programme of about 440 days valued at approximately $157m, including mobilisation and excluding additional services.  

The 2013-built Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible has added around 45 days in direct continuation of its US Gulf programme, keeping it committed into August 2026. Its June-to-August schedule covers Walter Oil & Gas, Guardian/LLOG and Walter Oil & Gas again.  

Seadrill's backlog stood at about $2.9bn on 10 August, compared with about $3.1bn in May. The roughly $200m represents awards and extensions since the May fleet report rather than a $200m rise in total backlog.  

Second-quarter operating revenue rose to $449m from $358m, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $144m from $97m. Net income was $29m against a $7m loss in the previous quarter. Seadrill raised 2026 operating revenue guidance to $1.50bn-$1.55bn and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $420m-$450m.  

Seadrill Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated offshore drilling contractor operating drillships and semi-submersible rigs. Talos Energy is a Houston-based US Gulf operator. 

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