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2026 August 10   15:50

shipbuilding

Cadeler locks in €805m twin T-class order at COSCO

Danish offshore wind installation company Cadeler has signed firm contracts with COSCO Shipping Offshore’s shipyard in Qidong, China, for two T-class installation vessels worth about €805m ($928.6m), with deliveries scheduled for 2030 and 2031, according to Cadeler.  

The deal converts into firm orders a fleet expansion plan outlined in March, when Cadeler raised about €175m ($201.9m) through a private placement to fund initial capital commitments for the two proposed T-class vessels and the potential acquisition and conversion of a scour-protection vessel.

At that stage, contracts for the T-class newbuildings had not been signed.  

Cadeler said the contracts were agreed on competitive commercial terms and extend its relationship with the Qidong yard, which has built several vessels under the company’s newbuilding programme. The company is already in discussions with key clients over employment for the two new units.  

“Our investment in the T-class reflects our commitment to staying ahead of future customer requirements,” chief executive Mikkel Gleerup said.  Cadeler said in March that the payment profile for the vessels was expected to be back-loaded, with most capital commitments falling after 2029 and about 65% of total capital expenditure expected to be debt-financed. It also said at the time that no wind foundation installation vessel had been ordered globally since its previous order in the second quarter of 2024.  

The latest contracts follow the July delivery of Wind Ace, Cadeler’s 11th offshore wind installation vessel and the second of three A-class newbuildings. The third vessel, Wind Apex, is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027.  

Cadeler A/S is a Copenhagen-based offshore wind installation company providing turbine transport and installation, foundation transport and installation, and operations and maintenance services. It operates 11 offshore wind installation vessels.  

The Qidong builder is Qidong COSCO Shipping Offshore Engineering, part of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry. The yard has built Cadeler vessels including Wind Peak, Wind Pace, Wind Ally and Wind Ace.

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