Record-low Kaub water threatens to split Rhine in two

Record low water at Kaub could sever through-navigation on the Rhine and split the river into two operating zones as the gauge heads towards single digits, according to the Bundesverband der Deutschen Binnenschifffahrt (BDB).

“Commercial shipping will no longer be able to transport goods in the region at such low water levels,” BDB managing director Jens Schwanen said. “The same goes for day trips and cruise shipping.”

“In principle, the Rhine is then no longer navigable along its entire length and thus split in two,” he added.

The official ELWIS waterway system showed the Kaub gauge at 17 cm at 05:00 on 10 August. An outlook issued at 07:00 put the level at about 9 cm on 13 August and around 4 cm on 14 August.

BDB had warned on 3 August that navigation in some areas could soon have to stop if dry conditions persisted. Vessels were operating with less than a quarter of normal cargo capacity in some trades and areas.

The pressure is particularly acute on the Middle Rhine between Budenheim, near Mainz, and St Goar, where the designated fairway depth is 1.90 metres, around 20 cm less than on stretches immediately upstream and downstream.

A break in through-navigation around Kaub could leave traffic operating in two broad zones. Shipping could continue between the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp port range and North Rhine-Westphalia down to roughly Cologne, while vessels farther south could continue on the Neckar, Moselle and Main rivers and the Main-Danube Canal.

Container hinterland logistics operator Contargo has warned that falling levels at Maxau, Kaub, Cologne and Duisburg could force extensive measures at short notice, including a temporary suspension of regular inland shipping connections serving the Upper Rhine, Middle Rhine and Rhine-Main regions.

Affected containers would then have to move predominantly by rail or truck.

Germany’s transport ministry has said sharply reduced inland shipping capacity is affecting supply chains and industrial production, while the waterways network remains safe and operational.

Contargo GmbH & Co. KG is a Mannheim-based container hinterland logistics operator connecting western European seaports and German North Sea ports with inland European markets by barge, rail and truck. Its network handles more than 2 million TEU a year.

The BDB, founded in 1974 and based in Duisburg with a representation in Berlin, represents businesses in German freight and passenger inland navigation, including shipping companies, independent vessel operators, ports, industry organisations and maritime service providers.