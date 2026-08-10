  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Record-low Kaub water threatens to split Rhine in two

2026 August 10   15:52

shipping

Record-low Kaub water threatens to split Rhine in two

Record low water at Kaub could sever through-navigation on the Rhine and split the river into two operating zones as the gauge heads towards single digits, according to the Bundesverband der Deutschen Binnenschifffahrt (BDB).  

“Commercial shipping will no longer be able to transport goods in the region at such low water levels,” BDB managing director Jens Schwanen said. “The same goes for day trips and cruise shipping.”  

“In principle, the Rhine is then no longer navigable along its entire length and thus split in two,” he added.  

The official ELWIS waterway system showed the Kaub gauge at 17 cm at 05:00 on 10 August. An outlook issued at 07:00 put the level at about 9 cm on 13 August and around 4 cm on 14 August.  

BDB had warned on 3 August that navigation in some areas could soon have to stop if dry conditions persisted. Vessels were operating with less than a quarter of normal cargo capacity in some trades and areas.  

The pressure is particularly acute on the Middle Rhine between Budenheim, near Mainz, and St Goar, where the designated fairway depth is 1.90 metres, around 20 cm less than on stretches immediately upstream and downstream.  

A break in through-navigation around Kaub could leave traffic operating in two broad zones. Shipping could continue between the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp port range and North Rhine-Westphalia down to roughly Cologne, while vessels farther south could continue on the Neckar, Moselle and Main rivers and the Main-Danube Canal.  

Container hinterland logistics operator Contargo has warned that falling levels at Maxau, Kaub, Cologne and Duisburg could force extensive measures at short notice, including a temporary suspension of regular inland shipping connections serving the Upper Rhine, Middle Rhine and Rhine-Main regions.  

Affected containers would then have to move predominantly by rail or truck.  

Germany’s transport ministry has said sharply reduced inland shipping capacity is affecting supply chains and industrial production, while the waterways network remains safe and operational.  

Contargo GmbH & Co. KG is a Mannheim-based container hinterland logistics operator connecting western European seaports and German North Sea ports with inland European markets by barge, rail and truck. Its network handles more than 2 million TEU a year.  

The BDB, founded in 1974 and based in Duisburg with a representation in Berlin, represents businesses in German freight and passenger inland navigation, including shipping companies, independent vessel operators, ports, industry organisations and maritime service providers.

Topics:

river

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:15

IAA PortNews: Port of Murmansk sees a twofold growth in live crab exports to China in Jan-Jul

18:05

MSC launches first import rail move through Adani’s Malur ICD

17:05

Philippine maritime committee clears three resolutions to speed IMO accessions and IMSBC rules

16:45

L&T lands ONGC offshore orders in $525m-$1.05bn value band

16:25

Saudi RSGT eyes 25-year Cape Town concession in potential South Africa entry

15:50

Cadeler locks in €805m twin T-class order at COSCO

15:47

Seadrill lands $161m Talos deal as contract awards add $200m

15:46

India confirms $760,000 Sagarmala contribution to Kollam berth

15:44

Moldova moves to rebuild flag-state regime with first risk-based ship inspection rules

15:42

Brookfield takes control of 19.86% TORM stake without buying TORM shares

15:42

IMO evacuation halt leaves 6,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf

15:41

US box imports hit fourth-highest July at 2.51m TEU despite annual drop

15:35

Syria takes control of 630-metre Tartous berth previously used by Russia

15:22

Kandla cargo rises 21% to 62.86m tonnes in first 131 days of fiscal year

14:32

Saronic opens Gulfport test base for 180-foot autonomous ships

14:29

Tallinna Sadam Q2 profit drops 59%

14:02

Turkey restores Black Sea transits after temporary Dardanelles curbs

13:41

India unveils single-window E-Samudra platform covering more than 72 maritime services

13:31

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shift AE19/SE4 back through Suez with immediate effect

13:21

Sea Legend launches first weekly Arctic container service between China and Europe on 12 August

12:41

Caroline Bezengi oil slick comes within 7 km of Oman coast

12:31

HD Hyundai Heavy wins record $673.8m US data centre power order

12:11

Georgian master of Bella 1 jailed for 10 months

11:36

Fire forces crew to abandon COSCO-operated car carrier 630 miles off Costa Rica

11:15

Maersk agrees to sell training business to OpenGate Capital

10:09

CyberLogitec wins TOS deal for South Korea’s first hybrid-layout automated container terminal

2026 August 9

02:04

US LNG exports fall to 31 cargoes in four-cargo weekly drop

00:02

APM Terminals Bahrain H1 profit plunges 72%

2026 August 8

04:27

FuelEU pooling captures 92% of vessels in first compliance year

02:37

All new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore must be fully electric from 2030

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news