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2026 August 10   18:15

IAA PortNews: Port of Murmansk sees a twofold growth in live crab exports to China in Jan-Jul

The share of EU countries in regional exports has declined

Credit: Russian Crab Group

The Rosselkhoznadzor’s North Sea Interregional Authority processed over 27,400 tonnes of fish products for export to China between January 1 and August 3, 2026, the Murmansk Oblast government’s press office said.

The statistics of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), which process shipments through the Port of Murmansk, include cargoes from both companies registered in the Murmansk Oblast and producers from other regions. Frozen fish products predominate among the shipments monitored by the agency, totaling 26,500 tonnes. The exports volume to China included 319 tonnes of salted fish products, 355 tonnes of frozen seafood, 6 tonnes of chilled sea urchin caviar, and more than 201 tonnes of live crab, which is more than a twofold increase year-on-year.

The growth in overall fishery exports to China is confirmed by the performance of the Murmansk Region registered enterprises. Shipment volumes rose to 21,940.2 tonnes, compared to 5,988.7 tonnes for the same period last year as of the beginning of August 2026.

Other key export destinations include the Republic of Korea, Nigeria, Belarus, Brazil, and Vietnam.

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