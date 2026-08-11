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2026 August 11   09:59

shipbuilding

Vietnam starts work on largest, most advanced domestically built combat ship

Vietnam has started construction in Da Nang of its largest and most advanced domestically built combat ship, a multi-purpose anti-submarine frigate being built by Song Thu Corporation, according to the Vietnam People's Navy.  

The 10 August ceremony was attended by Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Pham Hoai Nam and navy commander Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem.  

Vietnam designed the vessel domestically and plans to master most of the weapons and military equipment to be installed on board. Construction is scheduled to take 36 months, with a steel-cutting ceremony marking the formal start of the shipbuilding programme.  

The frigate is intended to detect and destroy submarines and will be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, air-defence missiles and advanced anti-ship missiles developed by military technology group Viettel and factories under Vietnam's General Department of Defence Industry.  

Viettel and other defence research and manufacturing units are to work with the navy and Song Thu on the development, manufacture and integration of equipment and weapons.  

The navy will act as project owner and oversee the programme through design, manufacturing, systems integration, trials, acceptance and delivery.  

Song Thu, which has a 50-year history, operates under Vietnam's General Department of Defence Industry within the Ministry of National Defence and builds and repairs ships.

Viettel is a Vietnamese military industry and telecommunications group with activities that include the development and production of defence technology.

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