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2026 August 11   10:23

shipping

Hormuz traffic collapses to just six vessels on Monday

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz plunged to just six vessels on Monday, less than the already depressed 10-day average of about 11, as security risks continued to choke movements through the Gulf chokepoint.  

Four vessels entered the strait, including two empty oil-product tankers, while just two sailed out, according to Kpler data captured at 0420 GMT on Tuesday. The outbound ships were a small tanker carrying LPG and another vessel laden with residual fuels.  

The Joint Maritime Information Center said separately that commercial traffic remained at reduced levels, with independent tracking showing single-digit tanker movements in both directions. JMIC maintained its threat rating for the Strait of Hormuz at SEVERE, saying deliberate hostile action was highly likely under current conditions.  

JMIC said Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps attacks and harassment had continued, including hailing, UAV overflights and surveillance of merchant shipping. Projectile strikes and near-miss explosions had also been reported on the southern Omani approaches to the strait.  

The security centre said ADNOC had reported that one of its vessels was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on 8 August. No crew injuries were reported, a fire was extinguished and the tanker completed its transit before returning to Fujairah.  JMIC expects traffic to remain suppressed on both the northern Iranian-controlled route and the southern Omani corridor, citing vessel attacks, continuing US blockade enforcement and elevated regional tension.  

Oman condemned repeated attacks on vessels in the strait on 8 August and said negotiations over navigation arrangements were continuing. Iran has separately said talks with Oman are aimed at establishing a safe route for commercial shipping through Hormuz.  

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