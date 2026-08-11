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2026 August 11   10:43

shipbuilding

South Korea’s Hanwha offers up to $1.2bn for Austal’s US shipbuilding business

South Korea’s Hanwha Group has made an indicative offer of up to $1.2bn for the US business of Australian shipbuilder Austal, in a move that could significantly expand the Korean conglomerate’s presence in American naval shipbuilding.

The proposal was submitted by Hanwha Defense USA Inc, the US defence subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, and values Austal USA at $1.05bn to $1.20bn. Austal disclosed the approach on 11 August.  

The offer is preliminary, non-binding and conditional. It envisages Hanwha acquiring 100% of the shares in the relevant Austal USA holding entities, or using another agreed transaction structure. The enterprise value is calculated on a cash- and debt-free basis and is subject to a normalised level of working capital and customary transaction adjustments.

The proposal is not subject to a financing condition.  Austal’s board has concluded that the proposal warrants further evaluation and has granted Hanwha a four-week due diligence period, beginning when the requested information is made available.

Hanwha will be able to review Austal USA’s contracts and financial position and engage with key US government customers. Any deal would require definitive transaction documents as well as regulatory clearances, including from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and, where applicable, under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust regime.  

The transaction would not involve Austal’s publicly traded shares or its core operations in Australia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Austal said its 15-year Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement with the Australian government, covering sovereign defence shipbuilding at Henderson in Western Australia, would remain unaffected.  

Hanwha Defense USA spokesman James Hewitt said Hanwha had made it “a priority to significantly contribute to revitalising American shipbuilding” and was examining ways to expand its US footprint.  Investors responded sharply to the approach.

Austal shares rose more than 16% in Sydney following the announcement, making the company the strongest performer on the benchmark ASX 200 at the time and marking its biggest intraday rise since mid-February.  

The takeover proposal landed alongside a significant profit warning from Austal. The company expects Austal USA to record an A$175m EBIT loss for FY2026, after recognising non-cash provisions associated with legacy contracts covering the Towing, Salvage & Rescue Ship, Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium and Landing Craft Utility programmes. Austal now expects the group to report an A$113m EBIT loss, compared with its previous guidance for approximately A$110m of positive EBIT.  

Austal stressed that Hanwha’s offer had been received before the market and trading update containing the revised earnings outlook. The forthcoming due diligence will include a review of Austal USA’s contracts and the newly disclosed trading information. Austal also cautioned that there is no certainty Hanwha will submit a firmer proposal or that any further offer will lead to a definitive agreement.

Austal USA is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, and has a workforce of about 3,500. Its operations include shipbuilding for the US Navy and US Coast Guard and the production of modules for the Virginia- and Columbia-class nuclear submarine programmes. The company also operates a ship repair facility in San Diego and an advanced technology operation in Virginia. Austal USA says its current contract backlog is about $10bn.  

Hanwha Defense USA is a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace. The wider Hanwha Group has already established a US shipbuilding foothold through its acquisition of Philly Shipyard for $100m, completed in December 2024, and subsequently announced a $5bn investment programme to expand the Philadelphia yard.

Topics:

Hanwha

Austal

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