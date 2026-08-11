EU approval brings Beijing ship-sale convention into force on 15 December

The European Union will become bound by the Beijing Convention on the Judicial Sale of Ships on 15 December 2026 within the limits of powers transferred to the bloc by its member states, after depositing its instrument of approval with the United Nations on 18 June, according to UNCITRAL.

The move followed a Council of the European Union decision adopted on 27 April approving the convention on behalf of the bloc.

Formally known as the United Nations Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, the treaty creates an international framework for recognising judicial sales that transfer clean title to a vessel purchaser, while leaving the procedures governing the sale itself largely to national law.

Its provisions cover notification of a judicial sale, certificates issued after a sale, deregistration or transfer of registration, protection against the arrest of a vessel for claims arising before the sale and jurisdiction over challenges seeking to avoid or suspend a sale.

The EU's participation does not make every provision of the convention automatically applicable across the bloc. Its declaration of competence covers Article 4 on notice of judicial sale and Article 9 on jurisdiction to avoid or suspend a judicial sale, to the extent that those provisions affect existing EU rules or alter their scope.

Competence over the remaining areas covered by the convention stays with individual member states.

The convention was adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2022 and entered into force internationally on 17 February 2026. The UN Treaty Collection lists 34 signatories and five parties to the convention.