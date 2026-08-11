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2026 August 11   11:30

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India expands e-visa network to 88 gateways with 38 seaports open to foreign holders

India has expanded its electronic visa entry network to 88 international gateways, with 38 seaports now forming the largest single group of entry points available to foreign e-visa holders.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the latest expansion adds nine land border crossings and the airports at Bhopal and Tirupati.  

The move takes the network to 38 seaports, 37 airports and 13 land ports.  The newly notified land gateways are Agartala, Darranga, Gede, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur, Jaigaon, Dawki, Moreh and Attari Road.  Five — Agartala, Gede, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur and Dawki — are on the border with Bangladesh. Jaigaon and Darranga link India with Bhutan, Moreh is on the Myanmar border and Attari Road is on the frontier with Pakistan.  

The government’s official list contains an apparent inconsistency over Darranga, which appears both among existing land ports and again as a newly added gateway. The ministry nevertheless states that nine land entry points have been added and puts the total number of land ports available to e-visa holders at 13.  

India introduced its e-visa system in 2014 for nationals of 43 countries. The facility is now available to citizens of 172 countries across 17 visa sub-categories, according to the Home Ministry.  About 95% of e-visa applications are processed within 72 hours, while electronic visas account for around 78% of all visas issued by India.

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