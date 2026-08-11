US sells seized Russian-flagged shadow fleet tankers for India scrap

Washington has moved from seizure to disposal in its shadow-fleet campaign, selling two Russian-flagged tankers captured in January to Dubai-based ship recycler GMS for demolition in India, according to Reuters.

The deal covers the Era, formerly Marinera and Bella 1, and the Lileo, previously Galileo and Veronica. GMS acquired the vessels in July for an undisclosed sum. GMS chief executive Anil Sharma said the US government sold the ships under a court order authorising the transactions, although uncertainty over their previous ownership complicated the deals.

The Era was seized south of Iceland on 7 January after a weeks-long pursuit across the Atlantic. The vessel, then known as Bella 1, had failed to comply with a US Coast Guard order to stop while sailing towards Venezuela. US authorities said Bella 1 transported about 1.8m barrels of Iran-origin oil to Asia between September and late December 2025. The vessel used an inactive Automatic Identification System and concealed its name during a ship-to-ship transfer.

The Lileo was seized in the Caribbean in January. Under its former name Pegas, the 61,991-gt crude tanker was added to the US sanctions list in February 2022 as a Russian-flagged vessel linked to PSB Leasing.

GMS had been seeking US clearance since January to acquire and recycle tankers seized over links to sanctioned Venezuelan oil trading. The recycler said sanctions prevented the vessels from being legally scrapped without US approval. The company has previous experience disposing of confiscated sanctioned tonnage. In 2019, it bought the North Korean-flagged bulker Wise Honest from the US government at auction for recycling after the ship was forfeited over sanctions violations.