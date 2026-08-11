US extends Jones Act waiver for 90 days but shifts foreign ships to voyage-by-voyage approvals

The US has extended its Jones Act waiver for another 90 days while replacing blanket relief for foreign-flagged ships with case-by-case reviews of individual voyages, according to the White House. The revised arrangement is due to take effect on 17 August, after the existing waiver expires on 16 August.

Under the new mechanism, the Pentagon will consult the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) to determine which voyages qualify for an exemption. The extension is limited to energy products and agriculture-related commodities, including fertilizers and soybean oil.

The change tightens the waiver regime introduced in March, under which qualifying foreign-flagged vessels were allowed to carry domestic cargo between US ports without individual voyage approvals.

American Maritime Partnership, which represents US domestic maritime interests, welcomed the shift to case-by-case reviews but opposed the decision to extend the waiver for another 90 days.

The organisation said each request should be assessed for its national defence justification and for the availability of US vessels before foreign tonnage is allowed to carry domestic cargo.

The Jones Act, formally 46 USC §55102, generally requires merchandise moving between US points to be carried on vessels that are US-built, US-owned and coastwise endorsed. Federal law allows the requirements to be waived in circumstances involving national defence.