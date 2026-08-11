IAA PortNews: Steregushchy-class corvette conducts anti-submarine warfare drills in the Baltic Sea

The corvette crew also performed electronic jamming exercises and conducted joint air defense training

Photo credit: The Russian Ministry of Defense press office

The Russian Navy’s fleet has conducted exercises to search for and destroy a simulated enemy submarine in the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Fleet's surface ship formation's Soobrazitelny, a Project 20380 corvette, practiced a series of combat training missions, the Defense Ministry's press office said.

During the mission, the corvette’s crew performed a series of operations to search for, classify, and track an underwater target using the ship's sonar system and deployed a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter. After establishing the target's coordinates, the corvette simulated the use of torpedoes against the "enemy" submarine.

In addition to anti-submarine warfare drills, the crew also performed electronic jamming exercises and conducted joint air defense training. The ship also practiced navigating in narrow waters, maneuvering, and conducted onboard training in NBC protection and ship survivability.