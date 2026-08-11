US Virgin Islands port authority pushes ahead with $22.4m St Croix terminal overhaul

The Virgin Islands Port Authority is pushing ahead with a $22.4m reconstruction of the Wilfred “Bomba” Allick Marine Terminal, St Croix’s main commercial cargo hub, with the project now in the design phase, according to VIPA.

The authority will present the plans at a public meeting on 14 August, covering the project scope, design status and environmental review. Feedback from terminal users and the wider community will be considered as the scheme progresses.

The project is backed by a $22.4m award from the US Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program.

Work includes replacement of pile caps, repairs to concrete piles and the terminal’s concrete and steel deck, repairs to mooring foundations, replacement of mooring bollards and deteriorated fendering equipment, and extensive reconstruction of pavement across the container yard.

VIPA said the investment is intended to improve safety, reliability and operational efficiency while supporting continued cargo movements through St Croix.

VIPA engineering project manager Tafari Nelson and representatives of Moffatt & Nichol are due to present the terminal plans and design status.

Amy Dempsey, president of BioImpact Inc, will present the findings of an environmental review carried out for VIPA and discuss anticipated environmental impacts.

In 2024, VIPA identified Tropical Shipping as providing the required matching funds and technical assistance for the St Croix grant application. No construction start date has been announced.

The 45-acre Krause Lagoon facility has a 1,000-foot dock capable of handling vessels drawing up to 30 feet. It handles ro-ro and lo-lo cargo and is equipped with a 30-ton gantry crane and a 30,000-square-foot cargo warehouse.

VIPA is an autonomous public agency responsible for the two airports and most public seaports in the US Virgin Islands.