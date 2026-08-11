ABB lands power and propulsion contract for Allseas heavy transport vessel

ABB has secured a contract with China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) to supply the integrated power and propulsion package for Allseas’ 230-metre semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Grand Tour, according to ABB.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028 and will transport large offshore converter stations from fabrication yards in Asia and Europe for transfer to Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit.

ABB’s scope includes four 3.5-MW nozzled Azipod units, giving the vessel 14 MW of installed Azipod propulsion power, together with a medium-voltage AC power plant using closed-ring topology, its PEMS power and energy management system and EPPS enhanced power plant protection system. Remote condition monitoring and maintenance are also included.

Grand Tour will be able to carry topsides weighing up to 40,000 tonnes at the stern. Allseas gives the ship an overall transport capacity of up to 60,000 tonnes, a beam of 57 metres and a 180-by-57-metre cargo deck. During transfer operations, Grand Tour will lower its main deck below the waterline so converter stations can be floated into position for handover to Pioneering Spirit. The vessel has been designed to fit inside the construction vessel’s bow slot.

Allseas ordered Grand Tour from GSI in September 2025. The vessel is intended to support TenneT’s 2-GW offshore grid programme. It will also be powered by four Wärtsilä 31 engines, each fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer. The engine order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

ABB is a Swiss-headquartered technology group focused on electrification and automation. It reported revenue of $33.22 billion in 2025 and employs around 110,000 people.

Allseas is a family-owned offshore contractor founded in 1985 and employs about 4,000 people globally. GSI is the Chinese shipbuilder constructing Grand Tour.

Wärtsilä is the engine supplier for the vessel, while TenneT is the offshore grid programme customer identified in the project context.