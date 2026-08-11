India’s Aegis commissions 36,000-tonne ammonia terminal at Pipavav

Aegis Logistics has commissioned a specialised ammonia storage and terminalling facility with static capacity of 36,000 tonnes at Pipavav Port in Gujarat, with operations starting on 10 August, according to Aegis Logistics.

The terminal was built and developed by Aegis Logistics on behalf of Aegis Terminal (Pipavav) Limited. The asset is due to be transferred to ATPL, with completion of that transfer to be disclosed separately.

Aegis’ annual report, published in July, identified the project as India’s first independent ammonia terminal and said commissioning was expected in the first half of the 2026-27 financial year.

ATPL’s financial statements put the commitment under the acquisition framework at INR 5.25bn (about $55.0m). Royal Vopak had earlier put investment in the brownfield project at about €53m ($61.1m), or INR 5.3bn ($55.5m), and said it was being developed as an independent third-party terminal.

The project is backed by a 15-year take-or-pay agreement with Hindustan Zinc to support its planned diammonium phosphate fertiliser plant. The facility is intended to handle ammonia imports for India’s fertiliser market and has also been positioned for potential future green-ammonia exports. Ammonia can also serve as a hydrogen carrier.

Aegis Vopak Terminals assigned its rights and obligations relating to the project to ATPL in March 2026. Its latest annual report says Aegis Vopak holds 86% of ATPL following a transaction that brought Itochu Corporation into the subsidiary.

Aegis Logistics is an Indian integrated oil, gas and chemical logistics group. Aegis Vopak Terminals operates storage infrastructure for LPG, petroleum products and chemicals and is backed by Aegis Logistics and Netherlands-based Royal Vopak.