Panama-flagged Vela Nova believed hit by missile off Pakistan

A container ship was involved in an incident with military forces in the Gulf of Oman near Gwadar, Pakistan, on 11 August, according to UKMTO.

The vessel has been identified as the Panama-flagged Vela Nova, with an initial assessment that it was struck by a missile about 71 nautical miles off the Pakistani coast.

UK Maritime Trade Operations received the report from the vessel’s master at 07:15 UTC. Its initial Advisory 109-26 classified the ship as a tanker before the vessel type was corrected to container ship.

UKMTO said authorities were aware of the incident and investigations were continuing. It gave no details of casualties or damage.

The official advisory did not name Vela Nova, confirm that the vessel had been hit by a missile or identify the military forces involved.

The ship identification, missile assessment and distance from the Pakistani coast therefore remain unconfirmed by UKMTO.

Vela Nova, IMO 9136228, is a 1996-built, 1,050-TEU containership of 13,248 dwt flying the Panamanian flag. Golden Valley Marine Inv is a Liberia-based entity listed as the vessel’s registered owner and commercial manager. Sino Hellenic Ships Management is a Greece-based ship management company listed as Vela Nova’s ISM manager.