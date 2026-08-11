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2026 August 11   15:44

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SITC to take 60% control of Singamas’ Tianjin container depot

SITC Logistics (HK) Limited has agreed to take a 60% stake and operational control of Singamas Logistics (Tianjin) Co Ltd through a RMB53.02m ($7.9m) transaction, according to Singamas Container Holdings.  

The deal signed on 10 August gives SITC a 50.68% interest in the target’s existing registered capital for RMB36.32m ($5.4m), followed by a RMB16.70m ($2.5m) capital injection. Singamas will retain 40%, leaving SITC with control rather than full ownership.  

The parties agreed an indicative value of RMB71.67m ($10.6m) for SLTC as of 30 April 2026. Net assets stood at about RMB48m ($7.1m). The business earned RMB2.60m ($385,000) in 2025, against RMB2.70m ($400,000) in 2024, and RMB807,000 ($120,000) in the first four months of 2026.  

SITC will pay RMB3.43m ($508,000) within five business days of signing and RMB27.89m ($4.1m) within five business days of registration of the equity transfer. A final RMB5m ($741,000) will be retained until no later than 10 January 2027, subject to completion of an agreed workforce optimisation programme by 31 December 2026.

The capital injection is due within five business days after registration.  Completion is subject to internal approvals, SITC due diligence, required foreign-exchange approvals, the absence of a material adverse event and no court, arbitration or administrative measures encumbering the equity. The parties aim to close by 31 August.  

After completion, SLTC will cease to be a Singamas subsidiary and will be accounted for as an associate. Singamas expects a gain of about RMB9m ($1.3m) and plans to use the net proceeds for capital investment and general working capital.  

SITC Logistics (HK) Limited is wholly owned by SITC International Holdings, an Asia-focused container shipping and logistics group active in liner shipping, freight forwarding, shipping agency, depots and warehousing. At the end of 2025, the group operated 119 vessels with 184,961 TEU of capacity across 76 trade lanes serving 80 major ports. It carried 3.85m TEU in 2025 and generated revenue of $3.41bn.  

Singamas Container Holdings, founded in 1988, manufactures specialised and dry freight containers and operates container depot and logistics businesses. Its 2025 revenue was $481.5m.  

Singamas Logistics (Tianjin) operates an 83,000-square-metre depot in Tianjin Port Container Logistics Center, 3 km to 7 km from Tianjin Xingang. The site has capacity for 8,000 TEU and 6,800 square metres of repair facilities, with average repair throughput of about 200 containers per day. It operates around the clock and provides container storage and haulage, as well as dry and reefer container maintenance and repair services.

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