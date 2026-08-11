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2026 August 11   16:11

shipbuilding

Lloyd’s Register launches ‘industry-first’ framework for 3D model class approval

Lloyd’s Register has introduced guidance allowing shipyards, designers and owners to use intelligent 3D models in place of traditional 2D plans during the early stages of structural plan approval, in what the classification society believes is an industry first, according to Lloyd’s Register.  

The LR-GN-066 Guidance Notes for Digital 3D Models set out a framework for using digital models in the structural approval process, covering file formats, model organisation, metadata requirements, levels of structural detail, revision control and submission requirements.  

LR said 3D models are increasingly becoming the primary source of engineering information across ship design, construction and manufacturing, while established classification standards have largely remained focused on 2D plans.  

The voluntary and non-prescriptive guidance is intended to allow shipyards and design offices already using 3D systems to submit models embedded in their existing design and manufacturing workflows rather than create separate digital assets solely for class review.  

LR said the framework is designed to work across different software environments, while allowing shipyards, designers and software providers to develop alternative methods and technologies that deliver equivalent or improved outcomes.  

Models submitted under the framework can also be reviewed and managed through LR’s Digital Workbench platform.  The guidance was issued as **LR-GN-066 Guidance Notes for Digital 3D Models, July 2026** and is available through Regs4ships.  

Lloyd’s Register is a classification society and professional services organisation providing classification, technical assurance and related services to the maritime sector.

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