MOL targets 111-ship LNG carrier fleet by March 2027

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is targeting an LNG carrier fleet of 111 vessels by 31 March 2027, up from 102 ships at the end of June 2026, according to the company’s FY2026 first-quarter business performance presentation.

The projection would add nine LNG carriers to MOL’s fleet count over the remaining nine months of the financial year. MOL had 103 LNG carriers at 31 March 2026 before the total slipped to 102 at the end of the first quarter. The Japanese shipowner expects its broader LNG and ethane carrier fleet to increase from 121 vessels at 30 June 2026 to 132 by 31 March 2027.

The end-March 2027 forecast also includes nine ethane carriers, three LNG bunkering vessels, one LNG-to-Powership unit and eight FSU/FSRUs.

MOL’s fleet figures do not necessarily represent vessels wholly owned by the company. Its Energy Business count primarily includes ships operated through equity-method affiliates depending on vessel type and MOL’s involvement in procurement, construction and financing. A vessel in which MOL has only partial ownership is counted as one ship.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japanese maritime transportation group with operations spanning dry bulk, energy, chemical logistics, product transport and other shipping and non-shipping businesses.