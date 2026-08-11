Israeli ports lift first-half cargo volumes 4.6% to 29.52m tonnes

Israeli ports handled 29.52m tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2026, up 4.6% from 28.22m tonnes a year earlier, according to Israel’s Shipping and Ports Authority.

Container throughput reached 1.81m TEU during the six-month period, while containerised cargo volumes totalled 14.67m tonnes.

June cargo throughput reached 5.14m tonnes, an increase of 17.6% year on year. The authority’s official June cargo report was published on 21 July 2026 and updated on 27 July.

Israel’s Shipping and Ports Authority is a government maritime authority within Israel’s Ministry of Transport, with responsibilities covering maritime administration and oversight of the country’s port sector.