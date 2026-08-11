Star Bulk walks away from $470.5m deal for 16 Genco bulkers

Star Bulk Carriers has walked away from a $470.5m agreement to acquire 16 Genco Shipping & Trading bulkers, stripping a major fleet component from Diana Shipping’s proposed takeover of Genco, according to a joint statement from Diana Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers.

The companies mutually terminated the agreement on 10 August following a request from Star Bulk, with no further commitments or obligations under the deal.

Signed on 6 March, the agreement covered one Newcastlemax, six Capesizes, seven Ultramaxes and two Supramaxes with combined capacity of 1.8m dwt and an average age of 11.4 years.

Star Bulk chief executive Petros Pappas linked the exit to the lack of progress between Diana and Genco. “We have made the decision to withdraw from our vessel purchase agreement,” Pappas said.

The collapse of the vessel deal does not end Diana’s pursuit of Genco. Diana, which holds a 14.4% stake in the company, is continuing its effort to acquire the shares it does not already own. Its proposal consists of $24.80 per share in cash, adjusted for Genco’s $0.80 dividend, plus one Diana share valued at $2.54 based on its 30-day volume-weighted average price as of 16 June.

Diana said the termination does not affect $1.411bn of committed financing from six international banks for the proposed Genco transaction.

Genco has taken a different view of negotiations. After Diana’s tender offer expired in late July, it said its advisers had held several discussions with Diana’s advisers over the price, structure and terms of a separate proposal and would “continue to engage in good faith discussions with Diana”.

Genco had previously called the proposed transfer of the 16 vessels a “fire sale”, arguing that the ships were being sold below their underlying value.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a Marshall Islands-incorporated dry bulk shipping company with executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its fully delivered owned fleet comprises 141 vessels with more than 14m dwt of capacity.

Diana Shipping Inc is an Athens-based provider of dry bulk shipping transportation services through owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels. Its fleet comprises 36 dry bulk vessels totalling about 4.1m dwt, excluding two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax newbuildings awaiting delivery.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a US-based dry bulk shipowning company focused on seaborne commodity transportation. Its 43-vessel fleet totals about 4.935m dwt and comprises two Newcastlemaxes, 17 Capesizes, 15 Ultramaxes and nine Supramaxes.