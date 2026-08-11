SITC takes delivery of SITC Brave from Huanghai Shipbuilding

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. has taken delivery of the new vessel SITC Brave from Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. following a naming and delivery ceremony on 10 August 2026, according to SITC International Holdings.

SITC executive director and chief executive Xue Mingyuan and Huanghai chairman Zhao Jianping attended the ceremony alongside Truong Tan Loc, marketing director of Saigon Newport Corporation’s marketing department and chairman of TCIT; Nguyen Xuan Kien, vice director of SNP’s Port Operation Center; Dao Hong Nhung, shipping line relationship specialist in SNP’s marketing department; and Shi Bo, northern region general manager of ABS Class.

SITC said the delivery deepens its strategic cooperation with Huanghai, expands its capacity and optimises its fleet structure, with the vessel intended to support the company’s shipping operations and more efficient operation.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. is the company identified in the announcement as the shipowner-side organiser of the delivery.

Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is the shipbuilding company that jointly held the naming and delivery ceremony and signed the vessel over to SITC.

Saigon Newport Corporation, or SNP, was represented through its marketing department and Port Operation Center.