  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SITC takes delivery of SITC Brave from Huanghai Shipbuilding

2026 August 11   18:06

shipbuilding

SITC takes delivery of SITC Brave from Huanghai Shipbuilding

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. has taken delivery of the new vessel SITC Brave from Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. following a naming and delivery ceremony on 10 August 2026, according to SITC International Holdings.  

SITC executive director and chief executive Xue Mingyuan and Huanghai chairman Zhao Jianping attended the ceremony alongside Truong Tan Loc, marketing director of Saigon Newport Corporation’s marketing department and chairman of TCIT; Nguyen Xuan Kien, vice director of SNP’s Port Operation Center; Dao Hong Nhung, shipping line relationship specialist in SNP’s marketing department; and Shi Bo, northern region general manager of ABS Class. 

SITC said the delivery deepens its strategic cooperation with Huanghai, expands its capacity and optimises its fleet structure, with the vessel intended to support the company’s shipping operations and more efficient operation.  

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. is the company identified in the announcement as the shipowner-side organiser of the delivery. 

Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is the shipbuilding company that jointly held the naming and delivery ceremony and signed the vessel over to SITC.

Saigon Newport Corporation, or SNP, was represented through its marketing department and Port Operation Center. 

Topics:

SITC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

CSSC yards win up to eight ships from South Korean owners

16:35

China’s Shanwei races to finish first deepwater public port for BYD exports

16:33

Shipfinex lines up 35-ship, $500m pipeline for ADI Chain tokenisation

16:31

Israeli ports lift first-half cargo volumes 4.6% to 29.52m tonnes

16:30

Technip Energies lands FEED contract on $489m-$733m Malaysian LNG terminal

16:17

Star Bulk walks away from $470.5m deal for 16 Genco bulkers

16:14

MOL targets 111-ship LNG carrier fleet by March 2027

16:11

Lloyd’s Register launches ‘industry-first’ framework for 3D model class approval

15:44

SITC to take 60% control of Singamas’ Tianjin container depot

15:04

Panama-flagged Vela Nova believed hit by missile off Pakistan

14:32

India’s Aegis commissions 36,000-tonne ammonia terminal at Pipavav

14:16

ABB lands power and propulsion contract for Allseas heavy transport vessel

13:49

US Virgin Islands port authority pushes ahead with $22.4m St Croix terminal overhaul

12:50

US extends Jones Act waiver for 90 days but shifts foreign ships to voyage-by-voyage approvals

12:04

US sells seized Russian-flagged shadow fleet tankers for India scrap

11:56

IAA PortNews: Steregushchy-class corvette conducts anti-submarine warfare drills in the Baltic Sea

11:30

India expands e-visa network to 88 gateways with 38 seaports open to foreign holders

11:10

EU approval brings Beijing ship-sale convention into force on 15 December

10:43

South Korea’s Hanwha offers up to $1.2bn for Austal’s US shipbuilding business

10:23

Hormuz traffic collapses to just six vessels on Monday

09:59

Vietnam starts work on largest, most advanced domestically built combat ship

2026 August 10

18:15

IAA PortNews: Port of Murmansk sees a twofold growth in live crab exports to China in Jan-Jul

18:05

MSC launches first import rail move through Adani’s Malur ICD

17:05

Philippine maritime committee clears three resolutions to speed IMO accessions and IMSBC rules

16:45

L&T lands ONGC offshore orders in $525m-$1.05bn value band

16:25

Saudi RSGT eyes 25-year Cape Town concession in potential South Africa entry

15:52

Record-low Kaub water threatens to split Rhine in two

15:50

Cadeler locks in €805m twin T-class order at COSCO

15:47

Seadrill lands $161m Talos deal as contract awards add $200m

15:46

India confirms $760,000 Sagarmala contribution to Kollam berth

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news