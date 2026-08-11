CSSC yards win up to eight ships from South Korean owners

China’s Huangpu Wenchong and China Shipbuilding Trading have signed a 2+2 ship contract with South Korean liner company CK Line for 6,400-TEU containerships in Guangzhou, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation. The 6,400-TEU design was developed by CSSC’s 708 Institute. Huangpu Wenchong delivered two 2,700-TEU containerships to CK Line in 2025.

The yard’s containership range covers 1,900 TEU, 3,000 TEU, 4,300 TEU, 5,300 TEU and 6,400 TEU. It has taken orders for 26 vessels in the 6,000-TEU class from customers in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

In a separate deal, Beihai Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading signed a contract with South Korea’s Polaris Shipping for four 210,000-dwt tri-fuel ore carriers.

The vessels are based on Beihai Shipbuilding’s new-generation Sirius design and will use ethanol, methanol and fuel oil, with provision for future conversion to ammonia or LNG. Ethanol is intended as the primary fuel, with the design targeting about a 90% reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions compared with conventional heavy fuel oil. The ships will also be fitted with rotor sails for wind-assisted propulsion, variable-frequency technology, high-voltage shore power and shaft generators. Their cargo holds are designed to carry Group A cargoes under the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code that may be susceptible to liquefaction. The vessels will also have a structural stress-monitoring system.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation is the parent group identified in the announcement. Huangpu Wenchong, Beihai Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading are CSSC units, while the 708 Institute is the design institute involved in the CK Line project. CK Line is a South Korean liner company. Polaris Shipping is a South Korean shipping company.